Burrell Aviation, Governor Pillen and the Lincoln Airport Authority Announce $65 Million Development

(KFOR NEWS January 6, 2023) LINCOLN, NE Governor-elect Jim Pillen, the Lincoln Airport Authority (LNK) and Burrell Aviation, a division of The Burrell Group, have announced a $65 million aviation-based development at LNK, with a ground-breaking ceremony set for some time during Q1 2023.

The project is based on a long-term lease between Burrell Aviation and LNK not to exceed 50 years, whereby Burrell Aviation will invest and develop the site’s facilities and secure anchor tenants interested in making Lincoln Airport a critical hub for air cargo and other aviation-related activities. Zachary James, LNK Board Chair said, “We are fortunate to have a team at LNK and leaders throughout the community that recognize the importance of working together to push Lincoln forward.”

The project represents an estimated investment of $65,000,000 by Burrell Aviation into the Lincoln Airport which is projected to create between 180 and 350 permanent quality jobs for Lincoln and the surrounding communities.

“Landing this opportunity prepares Lincoln for yet another economic takeoff. We’re proud that Burrell Aviation identified our community as the location for the next project and look forward to supporting their exciting development at the Lincoln Airport,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

As part of its “Invest, Develop and Operate” strategy Burrell Aviation will oversee the completion of 210,000 square feet of cargo facilities at the airport in the form of next-generation aviation-based infrastructure that is “built to suit” the needs and operations of the leading cargo companies in the world.

Governor Pillen stated, “I am excited about this opportunity and the growth it will bring to Lincoln. This is another example of business stepping up and investing in the future of Nebraska. Burrell Aviation and its partners have the resources to invest, develop, and operate next-generation aviation facilities and infrastructure that will reap benefits for our state.”

Burrell Aviation’s development strategy is founded upon E-commerce’s unprecedented growth as a means of creating an opportunity for regional airports with available facilities and logistical support to capitalize on the flow of goods with improved efficiencies compared to larger, more congested airports. This is particularly true for regional airports close to major population areas. Elements such as an air traffic control tower, ample runway length, and significant airfield capabilities also ensure that the airport is well-positioned for this type of growth.

Early this year, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee announced a commitment from the National Guard Bureau to use funding to help cover a portion of the cost of the future runway reconstruction project at LNK to ensure the nearly 13,000 foot runway is not shortened. Because the airport was a former Air Force base, it has one of the longest runways of any commercial airport in the country making it vital to our national security but also attractive for large cargo operations.

“Infrastructure investments help to build a brighter economic future for Nebraska. Thanks in part to my work to secure funding for the rehabilitation of the Lincoln Airport runway, one of the world’s leading cargo carriers and logistics companies is now coming to Nebraska. I am pleased by today’s announcement from Burrell Aviation, and I look forward to seeing more companies invest in communities across our state,” said U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.

“The Lincoln Airport is an ideal location to add to our portfolio,” said Burrell Aviation CEO, John Carver. “It provides a strategic presence in the heartland of America, with an airport that is accessible to other major transportation modes such as interstates and rail lines.”

Burrell Aviation was formed to meet the surging demand for air cargo, freight and logistics solutions in the continental United States, Mexico, and Canada through a public-private partnership model. The company’s core business lines are air cargo, storage (cold and dry), private hangars, aircraft maintenance and repair (MRO), and distribution/transit trucking centers.

“We are deeply grateful to Governor Pillen, and the Lincoln Airport Authority, who along with the guidance and support of the Airport’s leadership have made this project a reality. It’s an investment we are proud to be making. Our unique design and operational capabilities will ensure this project brings new levels of job creation, economic vitality and international attention to Lincoln and its surrounding communities”, said Dan Burrell, Founder and Chairman of The Burrell Group.

