March 10, 2023 9:04AM CST
Canadian Man In Nebraska Jail Following Weekend Pursuit
SEWARD–(KFOR Mar. 9)–A man from Canada is in the Seward County jail, after he led deputies on a pursuit last Saturday that continued until spike sticks were deployed along westbound I-80 in western York County.

Seward County Sheriff’s Office says the driver had committed several traffic violations and wouldn’t stop leading to a pursuit. After the spikes were deployed, three tires were damaged prompting the man to pull over.

Officers found a loaded handgun in the center console and about 6-and-a-half pounds of ecstacy.

 

