Catholic Social Services Helping Homebound Seniors
(KFOR NEWS March 23, 2020) Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska Adds Services to the Elderly Homebound during COVID-19 Pandemic.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and in accord with social distancing guidelines, Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska announced today that the CSS Food Pantry in Lincoln will take calls from the elderly (65+) homebound on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. Clients should call (402) 327-6200. Same day delivery to the elderly is provided.
“Our elderly are treasures in our community filled with dignity and wisdom,” CSS Executive Director Rev. Justin Fulton stated. “We are honored to help them now as they first helped us.” In addition to helping the elderly homebound, CSS continues to provide Lincoln households in need with a few adjustments in light of social distancing measures:
● Requesting food: We've temporarily suspended shoppers from self-selecting perishable and non-
perishable items. Instead, our staff and volunteers are preparing pre-packed pantries. We've increased the
number of households served per day. Clients can call (402) 327-6200 and requests are taken Monday
through Thursday starting at 8 am. Pickup times are between 10 am and 12 pm each day.
● Emergency Cash Assistance: CSS continues to provide cash assistance to those struggling to pay
rent, utilities, car repairs, and more. Requests are taken Monday mornings starting at 9 am. The phone
number to call in on is: (402) 327-6211.
● Walk-In-Services: We provide diapers, baby formula, personal care items, and more to walk-in
clients each day from 9 am to 12 pm Monday through Thursday.
Please visit our website at www.cssisus.org to view service changes at all four of our outreach locations in
Lincoln, Hastings, Auburn and Imperial or to make a monetary donation to our COVID-19.
