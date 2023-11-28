Cause of Death Revealed in Omaha Woman’s Death After Her Body was Found Outside of Lincoln

The general area of where a body apparently had been dropped off and later found on Tuesday afternoon north of 98th and Havelock. View is looking north. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 28)–An autopsy has revealed that a 34-year-old Omaha woman, whose body was found last week outside of Lincoln, died of blunt force trauma.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on Monday. Cecilia Perez was reported missing on Nov. 21 and her body was later found that afternoon near 98th and Havelock. Omaha Police arrested 33-year-old Raymond Evans on a criminal homicide charge.

It’s believed the crime happened in Omaha.