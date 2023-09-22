KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

CDC recommends new vaccine to help protect babies against severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) illness after birth

September 22, 2023 11:36AM CDT
Today, CDC recommended the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for pregnant people to protect their newborn from severe RSV illness. RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization for U.S. infants. This new vaccine, Pfizer’s bivalent RSVpreF vaccine (trade name Abrysvo TM), has been shown to reduce the risk of RSV hospitalization for babies by 57 percent in the first six months after birth.

