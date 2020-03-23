Changes At Community Action Network
Amid concerns relating to the spread of COVID-19, Community Action of Lancaster and Saunders Counties has modified its operations as follows:
- Lobbies at 210 O Street office in Lincoln and 365 W. 1st Street in Wahoo will be closed to the public effective immediately. Programs will continue operating. Current participants should directly contact the Community Action employee they’ve been working with for assistance. Others, including those requesting assistance with rent and utilities, should contact (402) 471-4515 (Lincoln) or (531) 289-8364 (Wahoo).
- In conjunction with the LPS closure, Community Action’s Lincoln Head Start centers will not be providing on-site services through April 3rd.
- Community Action’s Gathering Place (1448 E Street in Lincoln) will be providing grab-and-go meals from its front porch Monday through Friday from 5:00-6:00 PM.