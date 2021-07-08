Chimney Rock Museum to Celebrate Reopening

Lincoln, NE – (7/08/2021) – In October of 2019, History Nebraska began renovations to expand and enhance the visitor experience at the Chimney Rock Museum. The expansion project included new interactive exhibits, expanded education rooms, storm shelter, and conference space.
After a soft reopening in 2020, the Chimney Rock Museum is fully open this season to visitors. To celebrate the reopening, History Nebraska is holding a special reopening ceremony on Saturday, July 17th. The public is invited to attend.
Festivities will be held in the morning, with refreshments and ribbon-cutting starting at 10:30 am MDT. History Nebraska Director and CEO Trevor Jones and History Nebraska Board of Trustees President Marilyn Moore will speak at the ribbon-cutting event. Admission to Chimney Rock Museum will be free for the entire day, 9 am – 4 pm.
The NEBRASKAland Foundation will also present History Nebraska with the annual Rising Star Award. The award recognizes outstanding new tourism attractions or significant expansions to existing attractions and economic and social development efforts. The NEBRASKAland Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation with the Governor as the honorary chairperson formed to enhance Nebraskans’ pride in the Good Life and display this quality of life to guests visiting Nebraska. It was established in 1962. The award was created in 1999 and was first presented in 2000 to the Kearney Archway.
