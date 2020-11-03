City, County, Hospitals and Schools See More Covid Cases
Lincoln, NE (November 2, 2020) Lincoln’s City-County Health Department reported an additional 125 cases of Covid 19 today. The latest cases push Lancaster County’s total just over 9,900 since the pandemic began, and raise the 15 day average of new cases to 115.
The Lincoln Public Schools reported sending letters to the parents of 22 students reporting new cases in 22 LPS buildings.
Nebraska’s Hospitals have also seen a steady growth in case numbers, which have doubled in the past month. The latest 24 hour period, according to the State of Nebraska’s tally, saw 613 patients being treated in hospitals across the State.
The Medical Directors of CHI, Methodist, and University of Nebraska Hospitals announced today that they have begun cutting back on some previously scheduled elective surgeries. Governor Pete Ricketts’ latest Directed Health Measure requires that hospitals stop performing elective procedures if their number of available beds dips below 10%.
Dr. Cary Ward of CHI Health said it was important to emphasize that anyone who needs an emergency procedure will be able to have one. He said evaluations are being done daily of upcoming procedures, to determine which ones can be delayed without risk or harm to the patient. “We not only look at the numbers of beds, but also the type of beds that will be freed up if a particular type of procedure is delayed.”
Dr. Bill Lydiatt of Methodist Hospitals said there is also a responsibility for the general public. “This is not a political statement” he said when urging members of the public to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and wash hands frequently. “This is an attempt to hold down the spread of this virus.”
Bryan Health announced last Friday that it would begin, this week, cutting back elective procedures by 10%.