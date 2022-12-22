City Declares Snow Emergency

Lincoln, NE (December 21, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln effective at 8 p.m. tonight. No parking bans will be in effect at that time, but residents are asked to prepare for removal of vehicles from emergency snow routes, bus routes and arterial streets, if necessary.

City Operations: Crews are on patrol applying granular salt pre-wet with brine. Additional crews are standing by for anticipated weather conditions.

National Weather Service: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday, December 23. Extreme cold, high winds, light icing, wind chills as low as 40 below zero, and snow accumulation up to 4 inches are possible.

Weather conditions: Cloudy

Street conditions: Streets are partially covered with slick spots. As the system moves through the area overnight, drivers should expect streets to become snow covered and snow packed. Strong northerly winds, blowing snow may create potential whiteout conditions.