City of Lincoln, LFR Union Reach Contract Agreement

LINCOLN–(News Release May 9)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that the City’s agreement on a new contract with the Lincoln International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) prioritizes public safety and increases competitiveness when attracting and retaining first responders.

The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on the resolution May 20. The new contract will take effect upon approval by Council and the Mayor.

“I’m pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement that prioritizes the safety of our community members and our public safety professionals,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “This new tentative contract, subject to City Council approval, will ensure the City of Lincoln remains competitive in the recruitment and retention of first responders, and furthers our commitment to public safety.”

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief Dave Engler thanked the negotiation team for its hard work to craft an agreement that protects those tasked with keeping the community safe.

“Our team at Lincoln Fire and Rescue is committed to protecting the safety of Lincoln residents. This contract provides fair compensation for our personnel, enhances our operational capabilities, improves our ability to retain and recruit, and strengthens our ability to serve the residents of Lincoln effectively,” Chief Engler said.

Highlights of the proposed contract include:

Wage Increase: A three-year wage deal totaling 18%, with incremental raises of 8% in 2023, 6% in 2024, and 4% in 2025.

A three-year wage deal totaling 18%, with incremental raises of 8% in 2023, 6% in 2024, and 4% in 2025. Pay Differentials: Increased pay differentials for specialized employees, including those serving as Hazardous Materials Technicians, certified Explosive Ordinance Devices employees on the Bomb Squad, and employees assigned to the Medic Unit.

Increased pay differentials for specialized employees, including those serving as Hazardous Materials Technicians, certified Explosive Ordinance Devices employees on the Bomb Squad, and employees assigned to the Medic Unit. Leave Benefits: Various enhancements to vacation bidding procedures, including limiting vacation bidding rounds and establishing specific timelines for selecting vacation slots.

Various enhancements to vacation bidding procedures, including limiting vacation bidding rounds and establishing specific timelines for selecting vacation slots. Language Updates: Updating language to ensure access to employee personnel files and replacing gender-specific language with gender-neutral terminology.

Updating language to ensure access to employee personnel files and replacing gender-specific language with gender-neutral terminology. Staffing/Operations: Adjustments to procedures for temporary assignments and an increase in the staffing minimum to 90 suppression personnel.

Adam Schrunk, President of the International Association of Firefighters Local 644 and Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain, said the agreement represents an investment in the safety of Lincoln, ensuring that firefighters have the resources and support they need to continue their vital work.

“This is a good day for Lincoln firefighters. On behalf of the members of IAFF Local 644, I want to emphasize the significance of this contract, not only for our firefighters but for the safety and well-being of the entire Lincoln community,” Captain Schrunk said.

More information on Lincoln Fire and Rescue is available at fire.lincoln.ne.gov.