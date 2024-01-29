City of Lincoln to Receive $600,000 Grant for Playground Renovations

LINCOLN–(News Release Jan. 23)–Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that it will receive a $600,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for renovation of playgrounds in seven neighborhood parks. The Parks Department anticipates the grant will be awarded in summer 2024.

“As we advance our goal to grow the great life in Lincoln, these funds will result in major improvements for families and children of all abilities across our community,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Park renovations are scheduled to begin in 2025 and include removal of old playground equipment and worn surfacing, installation of new concrete and resilient surfacing, ADA improvements, installation of new playground equipment that includes inclusive play features, and other needed updates.

The total cost for renovation of seven playgrounds is estimated at $1.2 million. The Parks Department will match the $600,000 LWCF grant using funds from its Capital Improvement Program budget.

The seven parks include:

Peach Park, 14th and Peach streets

Nevin Park, N. 32nd and Doane streets

Stuhr Park, S. 51st and “M” streets

Henry Park, S. 44th Street and Prescott Avenue

Belmont Park, N. 12th and Judson streets

Filbert Park, School House Lane and Clearview Road

Herbert Park, N. 81st Street and Trailridge Road

All seven playgrounds provide recreational opportunities designed to meet the needs of residents located within a 10-minute walk to those parks, said Parks and Recreation Director Maggie Stuckey-Ross.

“Land and Water Conservation Fund grants are a critical tool for making park improvements that will give our residents more opportunities to experience and appreciate the great outdoors. Our parks encourage healthier and more active lifestyles for our youth and create a healthier environment with improved air and water quality,” Stuckey-Ross said.

For more information about Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.