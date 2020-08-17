Cocaine, Gun and Cash Found On Man Who Left Railyard With Alcohol In His Hand
Ezell Rios, Jr. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 17)–Lincoln Police arrested a man they saw with alcohol in his hand leave the Railyard area just after midnight Sunday and then found 23 grams of cocaine in his pocket.
Investigators say 30-year-old Ezell Rios, Jr. left the railyard with him still holding the drink and was stopped by LPD’s bike patrol near 7th and “Q” Streets. According to police, Rios was seen sipping from the cup while walking in the street. Officers contacted Rios, who then poured out the drink and ran away. Eventually, Rios fell after losing his footing and officers caught up with him.
Police say Rios resisted arrest and struggled with officers. Police found a loaded handgun and 23 grams of cocaine with a street value of $2,300 in his pockets, along with $1,000 cash.
Rios was arrested on drug and weapons related charges, along with consuming alcohol in public and resisting arrest.