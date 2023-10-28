COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: No. 17 Creighton Gets Three-Set Sweep Friday at Villanova

VILLANOVA, PA–(Creighton Athletics Oct. 27)–Six days after Villanova stunned BIG EAST co-leader St. John’s, No. 17 Creighton Volleyball team never trailed against the Wildcats in a dominant 3-0 sweep inside Jake Nevin Field House. The Bluejays hit .493 in the match, its second-best figure in program history.

Scores of the Bluejay victory were 25-15, 25-8, 25-15.

Creighton improved to 18-4 (9-2 BIG EAST) with its sixth straight sweep while the Wildcats dropped to 15-9 (6-6 BIG EAST).

Creighton rolled to a 25-15 victory in the first set, with seven kills from Norah Sis leading the way. CU hit .400 in the frame and added four blocks to hold the Wildcats to .065 hitting. The Bluejays scored seven of the first eight points of the match, quickly built a 17-5 lead, and needed just 24 minutes to take the first set.

The Bluejays used a 10-0 run on Kendra Wait’s serve to take an 18-5 lead in the second set and never trailed. CU hit .600 in the second set with 13 kills in 20 swings and also held the Wildcats to -.034 hitting.

Villanova was within one at 9-8 in the third set before the Bluejays went on another run with Wait serving to build a 15-8 advantage. The Bluejays hit .522 in the finale with Abbey Milner closing the match with a kill.

Sis led Creighton with 12 kills while Wait distributed 25 assists and added eight digs to finish the night with exactly 1,000 career digs. The Bluejays finished with 41 kills, six aces, 33 digs and 10.0 blocks on .493 hitting overall.

Villanova hit .023 for the match, finishing with 23 kills and 21 errors in 91 swings. Skylar Gerhardt paced the Wildcats with eight kills and three aces. VU recorded five aces, 21 digs and three blocks overall.

Creighton returns to the court at 5 p.m. Central on Saturday to visit Georgetown in a contest that will be video webcast on HoyaVision.