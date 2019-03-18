Columbus Woman Dies in Nebraska Flood

Authorities say an 80-year-old woman has died in her flooded Nebraska home after authorities couldn’t reach her.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Betty Hamernik on Monday. Officials learned Thursday that she was trapped in her house by the flooding Loup River.

The sheriff’s report says rescuers from a Lincoln search team were unable to get to Hamernik because of the fast current, high waves and wind gusts of 60 mph. A team from the Nebraska National Guard attempted to rescue Hamernik by air on Friday morning.

After several attempts, crew members discovered that Hamernik had died. But they still were unable to get in the house. A dive team recovered her body Saturday.

