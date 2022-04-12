Community Learning Centers Receive Grants

Lincoln, NE (April 12, 2022) Students at 18 sites across the state, including five in Lincoln, will have more access to services and activities to meet developmental and academic needs during afterschool and summer hours. The State Board of Education has approved 12 federal grants worth more than $930,000 for 21st Century Community Learning Center programs.
Activities at the sites are aligned to the school day and include homework help and tutoring, physical activity, the arts, community service, choices for hands-on learning activities, positive youth development, and leadership. School buildings receiving a grant must have at least 40% of students eligible to receive free or reduced priced lunch.
The following Continuation five-year grants were awarded:
During the 2021-22 school year, there were 150 sites in 40 Nebraska communities funded by a 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, which is funded under Title IV, Part B, of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended.