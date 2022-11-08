Commuters Note: Stretch Of Saltillo Road Closing Wednesday

Lincoln, NE (November 8, 2022) A major commuting route south from Lincoln will see construction barricades tomorrow. Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, Saltillo Road between South 25th and South 27th streets will be closed for railroad track repair. This project is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. Friday, November 11.

The recommended detour is South 27th Street to Yankee Hill Road to South 14th Street. Access to the Jamaica North trailhead north of Saltillo Road will be maintained.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.