Consul General of Israel to the Midwest Stops into KFOR

The Consul General of Israel to the Midwest, Aviv Ezra, reveals on KFOR’s Lincoln Live, that starting in March of 2020, non-stop flights will begin from Chicago to Israel, a route that hasn’t existed for 25 years. Consul General Ezra also said Nebraska has had a long-standing relationship with Israel in the form of this country’s only kosher beef process plant in Hastings. 80,000 pounds of Nebraska processed kosher beef is imported into Israel every week.

