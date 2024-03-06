Controversial Bill LB 574 Goes Before Nebraska Supreme Court

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 6)–The bill that tied certain forms of transgender care for minors with an amendment that included a 12-week abortion ban is now before the Nebraska State Supreme Court.

Opening arguments were heard on Tuesday, as the state’s top justices will determine if the bill fits within the single-subject rule or if it’s unconstitutional. Questions were asked about the constitutionality of LB 574. A decision from the Nebraska Supreme Court isn’t expected for several weeks.

To determine if the bill is constitutional, it will require five out of the seven justices to decide.