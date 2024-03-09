Cornhusker Highway Off-Ramp at N. 14th Street to Temporarily Close March 11

LINCOLN–(News Release Mar. 9) Beginning Monday, March 11, the off-ramp from eastbound Cornhusker Highway to North 14th Street will be closed for pavement repair. This work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, March 18.

The recommended detour is Cornhusker Highway to North 11th Street to Saunders Avenue.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work. LTU project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.