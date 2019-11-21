Cornhusker Hotel Looking for New Residency Artist
The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel is in search of its fifth Artist in Residence. Regional artists are encouraged to apply, and one artist is awarded with an art studio on the lobby level of the hotel for a full year, beginning April 1, 2020.
The Cornhusker Hotel’s Artist-in-Residence program allows artists to share their work and interact with guests on its property in the studio space for one year.
During this year, the selected Artist in Residence is required to spend 30 hours per week in the on-site studio, creating pieces, hosting gallery nights and networking with guests to create an interactive experience for travelers. By the end of the year, a legacy piece will be created and permanently displayed in the hotel.
Artists can request an application by emailing ArtistInResidence@TheCornhusker.com. The deadline to apply for the program is December 6, 2019 at 5 p.m.
