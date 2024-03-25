Costly Weekend Burglary at SW Lincoln Motorcycle/ATV Dealer

Damage to the showroom area of Rod’s Outdoor Power near Highway 77 and Saltillo Road after a burglary happened on Sunday, Mar. 24, 2024. (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 25)–A costly burglary over the weekend at Rod’s Outdoor Power off of Highway 77 and Saltillo Road.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says deputies were called early Sunday morning and found the showroom window shattered, with six motorcycles missing for a $48,000 loss. Video showed a U-Haul backing into the window, shattering it, and damaging other motorcycles and ATVs for a damage estimate of $12,000. The large showroom window suffered $200,000 damage.

Houchin says this appears to be related to a similar burglary in St. Joseph, Missouri.