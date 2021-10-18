      Breaking News
Fortenberry Expects To Be Indicted For Lying To FBI

Country Superstar George Strait To Perform In Lincoln

Oct 18, 2021 @ 12:54pm
LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Recording artist George Strait performs during one of his exclusive worldwide engagements, "Strait to Vegas" at T-Mobile Arena on September 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Essential Broadcast Media)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 18)–Country music superstar and Hall of Famer George Strait will be performing in Lincoln in 2022.

An announcement made Monday morning indicated that Strait will perform on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30pm inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.  PBA general manager Tom Lorenz said this is something that has been in the planning for a long time, but had to hold off due to the pandemic.

“After having almost every other country artist here (PBA), it’s only fitting that George waited to bless the place with his presence,” Lorenz said.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, October 29th at 10am at all Ticketmaster locations and ticketmaster.com.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On