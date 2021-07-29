      Weather Alert

Covid-19 Claims Deputy’s Life

Jul 29, 2021 @ 1:15pm

Decatur, NE (July 29, 2021)  An Eastern Nebraska Deputy Sheriff has died from Covid-19.  The statement from Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick was issued today:

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Deputy Justin Smith, who passed away on July 28th, 2021. Advanced Life Support measure had been taken to stabilize and assist Deputy Smith during his battle with the COVID19 virus. Deputy Smith passed away surrounded by his family and friends

Deputy Smith has been a valued member of the Burt County Sheriffs Office serving the citizens of Burt County since December of 2008. He also served as the Police Chief of Decatur, Nebraska. Deputy Smith worked a variety of assignments and was a wellknown member of the Burt County Sheriffs Office and Decatur Police Department

Justin was a devoted husband and father. He loved Burt County and serving his community. He will be missed greatly by his entire Burt County Sheriffs Office family and the City of Decatur. I would like to thank Justin for his service to both the Burt County Sheriffs Office, Decatur Police Department, and his service while in the U.S. Army Reserve

During this difficult time our thoughts and prayers go out to Justins family, his Burt County Sheriffs Office family, and the Decatur Police Department. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.” 

As a mark of respect, Burt County Board of Supervisors Chairman, David Schold, has requested that all flags in Burt County be lowered to halfstaff until further notice. Details regarding funeral arrangements are pending. Flowers and memorials may be dropped off at the Burt County Sheriff’s Office or the Decatur City Office

