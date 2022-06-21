COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Yellow for Third Week

Lincoln, NE (June 21, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a third week. Key indicators remain steady. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for June 21
Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend and holiday: 62 Saturday, 53 Sunday, 35 Monday
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 81
Total cases: 73,263
Total number of deaths: 442
The position of the risk dial is based on multiple indicators:
With COVID-19 continuing to circulate in the community, it’s important to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, which includes getting booster doses when eligible. If you’re eligible for a booster or haven’t yet received the primary series, LLCHD strongly encourages you to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5. LLCHD is currently awaiting the vaccine shipment for this age group and will provide additional information soon.
Find upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.
The Health Department continues to encourage people to follow the current public health guidance posted at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following: