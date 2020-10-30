Covid Risk Dial Remains High Orange
Lincoln, NE (October 30, 2020) Lincoln’s Covid Risk Dial will remain in the elevated orange category for the coming week, indicating a high risk of spread of the Corona Virus. The Health Department reported 84 new cases of the virus confirmed today. That pushed the total to 9,413 for the entire Pandemic, and the 15 day average to 101 per day.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird opened her weekly Covid briefing by asking everyone to have some “scary fun” on Halloween while keeping all safety measures in mind. She asked that trick or treat groups be kept to eight or fewer, avoid clustering at doorways, and avoid eating any candy until home. She said the Risk Dial is “on the verge of moving into the Red.”
Health Director Pat Lopez said case numbers have been high for the past 7 weeks, but are relatively steady. She said the dial is not moving up because Lancaster County is still relatively low in the percentage of confirmed cases that have resulted in deaths. It also, she said, is relatively low in the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 population. She added that, without the mask mandate, the numbers would be much higher.
“We know these numbers can change quickly” Lopez said. “The virus is widespread in the community, and the risk of spread is high.”
Bryan Starts Phase One Of COVID-19 Surge Plan