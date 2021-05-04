Covid Risk Dial Remains In Low Yellow For Coming Week
Lincoln, NE (May 5, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low-yellow for a third consecutive week. The yellow level indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the community are moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial is updated every Tuesday.
The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators and information from the previous three weeks:
- The number of new weekly cases dropped from 300 the week ending April 24 to 247 cases the week ending week May 1.
- The community positivity rate decreased from 7 percent the week ending April 24 to 6.1 percent the week ending May 1.
- The number of local patients hospitalized with COVID-19 averaged 30 for the month of April.
- No local COVID-19 deaths have been reported since April 19.
- About 49 percent of the local population age 16 and over is fully vaccinated.
Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 18
Total number of cases: 31,049
Deaths reported today: 0
Total number of deaths: 232