Creighton Volleyball Releases Its TV Schedule For This Season
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Jan. 19)–Creighton Volleyball on Tuesday announced its BIG EAST schedule, as well as some details of the BIG EAST Volleyball Championship presented by JEEP that will also be contested in Omaha.
This spring BIG EAST Volleyball season will play in two divisions, with five teams in the Midwest (Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Marquette and Xavier) and five teams in the East (Connecticut, Providence, St. John’s, Seton Hall and Villanova).
League play will start on Friday, Feb. 19 when Creighton visits perennial power Marquette. Each team is scheduled to play divisional opponents twice, with both games scheduled at one location on the same weekend.
Creighton will then return home the following two weekends. The Bluejays host Xavier on Feb. 26-27, as well as DePaul on March 5-6. CU is scheduled to wrap up BIG EAST play on March 12-13 with a pair of contests at Butler.
The BIG EAST Championship is scheduled for April 2 and 3, hosted by Creighton at D.J. Sokol Arena. The Championship will pit the top two teams in the East and Midwest against each other.
As always, schedules and championship information is subject to change based on local COVID-19 developments.
2020-21 Creighton Volleyball Schedule (as of 1/19/21)
Jan. 22 NEBRASKA-OMAHA 6 p.m.
Jan. 24 NORTHERN IOWA 2 p.m.
Jan.. 29 SOUTH DAKOTA 7 p.m.
Jan. 31 at South Dakota 2 p.m.
Feb. 5 MARQUETTE 7 p.m.
Feb. 6 MARQUETTE 7 p.m.
Feb. 19 at Marquette* TBA
Feb. 20 at Marquette* TBA
Feb. 26 XAVIER* 7 p.m.
Feb. 27 XAVIER* 7 p.m.
March 5 DEPAUL* 7 p.m.
March 6 DEPAUL* TBA
March 12 at Butler* TBA
March 13 at Butler* TBA
March 20 at Kansas State 6 p.m.
April 2 BIG EAST TOURNAMENT TBA
April 3 BIG EAST TOURNAMENT TBA
*Denotes BIG EAST Conference matches
All Times Central