Creighton’s Scheierman Named Third Team All-American by USBWA

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Mar. 20)–Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman picked up his second All-America honor of the day when the senior guard was recognized as a Third Team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association on Wednesday.

The acclaim comes three hours after he was named a Third Team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, giving him seven different All-America plaudits this season. He’s previously been selected a Second Team All-American by Field of 68 and 247Sports, and was a Third Team choice by The Sporting News, ESPN.com and College Hoops Today.

Scheierman is the third player in program history to be named an All-American by the USBWA, joining Second Team pick Kyle Korver (2002-03) and three-time First Team All-America selection Doug McDermott (2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14). McDermott was named the National Player of the Year by the organization in 2013-14.

Scheierman has starred for Creighton this winter, averaging 18.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He leads the BIG EAST with 15 double-doubles and is in contention to become the first men’s player in the last 20 years to lead a Power 6 Conference in both defensive rebounds (currently 262) and three-pointers made (currently 99, five behind the league leader).

He became the first Division I men’s player in NCAA history to surpass 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 three-pointers, and the 11th men’s player in NCAA history to score at least 1,000 points at multiple Division I schools. As if that’s not enough, Scheierman authored Creighton’s first point/rebound/assist triple-double in program history on Feb. 13 vs. Georgetown, his 15 double-doubles are the most by a Bluejay in the last 40 seasons, and his 1,113 career defensive rebounds are the most by any player in the country in the last 25 seasons.

He’s been named one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award given to the nation’s best small forward, and was a unanimous First Team All-BIG EAST choice. A two-time BIG EAST Player of the Week this season, and a USBWA Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week once, Scheierman has made at least one three-pointer in 68-of-69 games in a Creighton uniform, including a program record 48 in a row to begin his Bluejay career.

Creighton (23-9) returns to the court tomorrow when it opens play in the NCAA Tournament at 12:30 p.m. Central in Pittsburgh, Pa., against Akron (24-10).

FIRST TEAM

Zach Edey, Purdue C 7-4 Sr. Toronto, Ont.

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee G 6-6 5th Thornton, Colo.

RJ Davis, North Carolina G 6-0 Sr. White Plains, N.Y.

Jamal Shead, Houston G 6-1 Sr. Manor, Texas

Tyler Kolek, Marquette G 6-3 Sr. Cumberland, R.I.

SECOND TEAM

Tristen Newton, Connecticut G 6-5 Gr. El Paso, Texas

Kyle Filipowski, Duke C 7-0 So. Westtown, N.Y.

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas C 7-2 Sr. Alexandria, Va.

Caleb Love, Arizona G 6-4 Sr. St. Louis, Mo.

Mark Sears, Alabama G 6-1 Sr. Muscle Shoals, Ala

THIRD TEAM

Johni Broome, Auburn F/C 6-10 Jr. Plant City. Fla.

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton F 6-10 Jr. Goodyear, Ariz.

Armando Bacot, North Carolina F/C 6-11 Gr. Richmond, Va.

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky G 6-6 5th Chicago, Ill.

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton G 6-7 Sr. Aurora, Neb.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State F 6-9 Sr. Houston, Texas

Boo Buie, Northwestern G 6-2 Gr. Albany, N.Y.

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas G 6-7 Gr. San Antonio, Texas

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois 6-6 Sr. Chicago, Ill.

L.J. Cryer, Houston G 6-1 Sr. Katy, Texas