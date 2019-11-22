Crete Man Arrested For Trying To Entice Lincoln Teen For Sex
Nicholas Coates (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 22)–A 35-year-old Crete man is accused of trying to lure a 14-year-old Lincoln girl into meeting him for sex.
Lincoln Police say the teen’s mother happened to see sexually explicit messages and photos from men on the girl’s phone and called police. An officer posed as the girl to continue conversations with the men, and got Nicholas Coates to agree to meet up at 70th and “A”.
Coates was arrested with enticement by an electronic device, as well as possession of meth.