Crime Stoppers Features Shoplifting and Hit and Run Cases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 27)–Lincoln Police and Crime Stoppers are investigating a couple of cases, one of which involves a shoplifting case and the other on a hit and run.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller on Wednesday said in the first case that happened back on Dec. 12, 2023, the Super Saver store off of 48th and “O” reported someone wearing a black wig, leather jacket and a black and white dress shoplifted food and spices from the store. Keller says as investigators were doing follow up with nearby stores, officials at Target reported they had seen the same person on two other occasions also shoplifting items from their store. Target officials also said the suspect may be driving a small white delivery-style van.

In the second case from Mar. 10, LPD was called to the area of 35th and Cornhusker where a work truck was captured on camera hitting a parked car and driving off. The work truck is believed to be a Chevy Silverado, with a unique bed rack on the back.