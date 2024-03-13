Crime Stoppers Focuses on Two Burglaries in January and February

A snapshot from surveillance video taken early on Jan. 1, 2024 from Randolph Jewelry and Loan at 27th and Randolph. (Courtesy of Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 13)–This week’s Crime Stoppers report from Lincoln Police takes us back to early on New Year’s Day, where a burglary happened at Randolph Jewelry and Loan off of 27th and Randolph, where a window was broken for the suspects to get inside the store.

One suspect went to the coin display and broke into it, taking a handful of coins worth just over $1,300. About $800 worth of damage was done.

Then on February 18, someone dressed up as the Winnie the Pooh character “Tigger”, threw a concrete rock through the window of the Generation V vape shop off of 48th and Old Cheney and jumped inside. About $500 worth of items were taken from the shelves.

If you have information on both of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.