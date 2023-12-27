CRIME STOPPERS: Multiple Assaults at Lincoln Businesses Being Investigated

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–Crime Stoppers this week focuses on two cases, both involving assaults at Lincoln businesses.

Lincoln Police forensics technician Becky Keller said on Dec. 14, around Noon, officers were dispatched to the Kwik Shop near 33rd and Holdrege after an assault had just occurred. Two employees reported three men came in, jumped the counter, and began assaulting a third employee. The employee that was assaulted was unsure who the suspects were. The victim did have a significant injury to his face. Lincoln Police are asking the community if they recognize any or all of these individuals to please let them know so we can continue to investigate why this happened.

Photos of suspect here:

The second assault took place on December 20th, around 1:15am, at Harry’s Wonder Bar near 16th and O Street. Captured on camera, a group of friends were enjoying their night at the bar when the suspect shown here, unprovoked, assaulted one of them by smashing him in the head with a glass drink. The victim reportedly hit the floor and faded in and out of consciousness while the man who assaulted him took off. The victim’s friends took him to the hospital where he required stitches to close up a laceration to his face. Both he and his friends report not knowing the individual who assaulted him, and not knowing why the individual assaulted him. If anybody knows who the suspect is in this case, we’d urge them to leave us a tip.

Photos of suspect here: