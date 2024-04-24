CRIME STOPPERS: Shoplifting Case and Reported Trespassing Under Investigation
April 24, 2024 7:00AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 24)–A couple of recent crimes are part of this week’s Crime Stoppers report from Lincoln Police, including a larceny and shoplifting at a home improvement store and a trespassing case at a north Lincoln home.
LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says in the larceny and shoplifting case from March 23 at the Home Depot off of 70th and Nebraska Parkway, a woman left the store with a purse larger than what she walked in with, and the man left with a cart full of Milwaukee brand tools. The list of items stolen includes several lithium ion battery packs, a double drill impact kit, and an impact wrench. Total loss is around $1,500.
Keller said the suspects left in a white pickup truck with no license plates.
Then on March 28, LPD was sent out to a home near 33rd and Holdrege, where a trespassing took place. Keller said the suspect went onto the victim’s porch and sat on a rocking chair. The suspect dips a hot dog into a drink and left the trash on the porch. Keller says the suspect then goes and looks around the backyard of the home, wanders around before he walked away on foot.
If you have details on both of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.