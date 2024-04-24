CRIME STOPPERS: Shoplifting Case and Reported Trespassing Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 24)–A couple of recent crimes are part of this week’s Crime Stoppers report from Lincoln Police, including a larceny and shoplifting at a home improvement store and a trespassing case at a north Lincoln home.

LPD forensics technician Becky Keller says in the larceny and shoplifting case from March 23 at the Home Depot off of 70th and Nebraska Parkway, a woman left the store with a purse larger than what she walked in with, and the man left with a cart full of Milwaukee brand tools. The list of items stolen includes several lithium ion battery packs, a double drill impact kit, and an impact wrench. Total loss is around $1,500.

Keller said the suspects left in a white pickup truck with no license plates.