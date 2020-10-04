Daily Covid Count Drops, Brings Average Down
Lincoln, NE (October 4, 2020) the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 46 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 6,876. The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.
State Department of Health and Human Services Department figures should that Lancaster County reported 1,145 cases in the 14 days prior to today. With today’s additional cases, the past 15 days average stands at just over 79 cases daily.
Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, repeated muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms, please get tested. Testing is now open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.
The testing process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive through test sites include:
- Bryan Health: LifePointe, 7501 S. 27th St.
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., northwest corner of the mall.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, northwest corner of the mall. Test Nebraska appointment times are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial is at “Orange,” indicating a high risk of the virus spreading. Residents are advised to follow these recommendations to protect themselves and others:
- Limit activities outside the home, unless for work, school, medical care, or food.
- Work from home when possible.
- Stay at least six feet from anyone outside the home.
- Face masks should be worn by those over two years old when indoors and when unable to physical distance.
- Avoid large gatherings.
- Attend small gatherings and events only with modifications such as physical distancing, face masks, etc.
- Follow CDC Travel Guidelines.
