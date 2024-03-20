Dannen Named New Athletic Director at Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 20)–University of Nebraska interim president Chris Kabourek on Wednesday morning announced that Troy Dannen will become the new athletic director at Nebraska.

In a statement released by the university, Dannen comes to Lincoln after spending time as the athletic director at the University of Washington and previously at Tulane University. He also served as athletic director at his alma mater, University of Northern Iowa. Dannen grew up on a farm outside of Marshalltown, Iowa. Dannen graduated from UNI in 1989 with a degree in communications. He is married to Amy, and together they have four children: Elle, Emily, Holly and William.

Kabourek said in a statement, “He is a fierce competitor, he holds himself and his programs to uncommonly high standards, and he cares personally about the success of student-athletes in sports, school and life. Troy sees the vision and momentum we have here at Nebraska, from our bold investments in facilities to our record success in the classroom to our bold plan to elevate our national reputation and competitiveness, and he is excited to be a part of it.”

Dannen issued a statement about taking the Nebraska job.

“There is a storied tradition at Nebraska, but more work to be done. I truly believe our best years are ahead of us. I couldn’t be more grateful to Interim President Chris Kabourek for this opportunity. Chris has championed an inspiring vision for excellence across the University of Nebraska and he and I are completely aligned on where Nebraska needs to go in the future,” Dannen said.

Dannen has been at Washington since 2023. He’s also in his fourth year as chair of the NCAA Football Competition Committee and as an Executive Committee member of the Football Oversight Committee.

From 2021 through 2023, Dannen served on the NCAA Constitution Committee and then the Division I Transformation Committee, as one of a small group of chancellors, presidents, directors of athletics, commissioners and Faculty Athletic Representatives across all three NCAA divisions tasked with charting a future path for college athletics.

According to a report from ESPN, who first reported the hire, Dannen worked in the American Athletic Conference and built a relationship with Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule, when Rhule coached at Temple University from 2013 to 2016.

Dannen will begin his role as Nebraska’s Athletic Director, effective Friday, Mar. 22. A formal introduction will be held sometime next week.

9:40am Wednesday

LINCOLN—(KFOR/ESPN Mar. 20)—A report Wednesday morning from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicates that Nebraska is finalizing a deal to hire Washington athletic director Troy Dannen for the same position.

The report indicates from sources that Nebraska moved quickly in the wake of Trev Alberts’ departure to Texas A&M, with interim president Chris Kabourek leading the search.

Dannen is an experienced administrator with a strong background in football.

While in the American Athletic Conference, Dannen built a relationship with Nebraska coach Matt Rhule, who worked at Temple from 2013 to ’16.

ESPN is also reporting that Dannen’s Midwest ties and strong football background, as he has worked on the NCAA football oversight committee, NCAA football competition committee and also the NCAA transformation committee, appear to be big draws for Nebraska considering him for the job.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM101.5/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest updates.