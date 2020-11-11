DAS Works to Honor Nebraska’s Veterans and Military Personnel
(KFOR NEWS November 11, 2020) On Veterans Day, Nebraskans throughout the State come together to honor the men and women who have bravely served in our nation’s armed forces. These men and women sacrificed much so that we may enjoy the Good Life here in Nebraska. The State of Nebraska continuously works to honor our veterans in many different ways and the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) plays a role in these efforts through the maintenance and upgrades to veteran and military related facilities as well as working to make Nebraska state government the top employer for veterans and military personnel in the State.
In recent years, the 309 Task Force for Building Renewal, a division within DAS, has allocated close to $8 million to maintain and improve the State’s veteran and military buildings. These project allocations include roof and window replacements, HVAC and water softener upgrades, walkway repairs, and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) restroom facility upgrades, among others.
In support of the Nebraska Military Department (NMD), the State Building Division (SBD) within DAS manages commercial leases for NMD in Lincoln, Kearney, Bellevue, and Omaha as well as land leases for the Nebraska National Guard’s readiness centers in Beatrice, McCook, Columbus, and North Platte. The SBD also budgets for over $3.2 million annually for maintenance costs for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes in the State.
“Administrative Services is proud to contribute to our military readiness and support our veteran’s community through our investment and maintenance of military and veteran facilities throughout the State,” said DAS Director Jason Jackson.
With many veterans wanting to further their careers after their service in the military is over, the State of Nebraska is continuously looking for ways to attract these veterans to join the team in state government. One example of this is through the preferred hiring of qualified veterans, as well as for spouses of veterans with a disability and spouses of active duty military members, that is allowed for in Nebraska state statute. Also, the Talent Acquisition team within DAS is looking for new ways to attract veteran applicants, as well as military spouses, while working to build relationships with community partners focused on veterans, those transitioning out of active duty military service, and military spouses. This is accomplished through a variety of recruitment efforts such as social media campaigns and veteran and military focused career fairs. These efforts are currently underway with plans to greatly expand in 2021.
“In Nebraska state government, we know that when we hire a veteran we are getting thoughtful, disciplined, altruistic leaders,” said Director Jackson. “We work hard every day to provide a place where our veterans and their spouses can continue their careers in public service with state government.”
Nebraska is proudly home to more than 130,000 veterans and their families.
