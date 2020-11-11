Three Injured In NE Lincoln Crash Late Tuesday Night
Crash scene at Cotner and "Y" on Tuesday, Nov. 10. 2020. (Courtesy photo from Twitter account Lincoln-Lancaster County). Scanner
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 11)–At least three people were hurt in what appears to be a single vehicle crash that happened shortly after 10pm Tuesday along a busy street in northeast Lincoln.
Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Cotner and “Y” Streets, after two vehicles collided. Two people were taken to Lincoln hospitals with serious injuries, while a third was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
One of the people involved was pinned and had to be extricated out of the vehicle by Lincoln Fire and Rescue. One of the vehicles was up against a house. Another vehicle had crashed a few feet away into a chain-link fence. A power pole near the intersection was also snapped in half, but it did not appear that power was out in the area.
No other details were available, as of 11:30pm Tuesday. More details may be released late Wednesday morning.