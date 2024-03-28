Death Investigation Ongoing at South Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 28)–KFOR News is following a developing story in south Lincoln.

According to Lincoln Police on Thursday, officers are doing a death investigation, after a 58-year-old woman was found on the ground at a home south of 27th and Old Cheney on Wednesday evening. The woman was soon pronounced dead. Investigators are still at the scene collecting evidence.

An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death. No other details were immediately provided and the name of the woman has not yet been released.