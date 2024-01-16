Department of Transportation Releases Data on December’s Deadly Crash Total in Nebraska

Clean up work was being done when KFOR News arrived at the scene of a crash at 11th and Manatt on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The view is looking to the south. No one was killed in the crash. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Jan. 16)–During the month of December 2023, nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected and released Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Those 19 fatalities happened in 18 crashes. Seven of the 16 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seatbelts. 13 of the 19 deaths happened in rural areas. The 19 deaths were up from the 15 reported in December 2022.

¨ There were two fatalities on the interstate, eleven on other highways, and six on local roads.

¨ One of the fatalities was a bicyclist.

¨ Two of the fatalities were pedestrians.

¨ Icy roads were a contributing factor in one of the fatality crashes.

COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

JANUARY – DECEMBER FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2023 (FATALITIES) 2023 231 209 2022 244 214 +6.0 2021 221 192 -4.0 2020 230 217 -0.4 2019 248 212 +7.0 2019-2022 Avg. 236 209 +2.0