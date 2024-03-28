Designs for Star Tran Multi-modal Transportation Center Revealed

LINCOLN–(News Release Mar. 28)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Liz Elliott, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director, today announced design updates for StarTran’s planned Multi-modal Transportation Center during the City’s fourth Grow the Great Life Week event. Transportation officials also announced new transit technology designed to enhance StarTran riders’ navigation throughout the community.

“Public transportation plays a crucial role in growing the great life by supporting economic opportunity and well-being within our community,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “By providing affordable, accessible, and efficient options, our public transportation system helps get people where they need to go – whether that’s work, school, the doctor’s office, or the grocery store.”

The proposed transportation center at the City’s preferred location bordered by 9th, 10th, “H” and “G” streets will feature 19 covered outdoor bus bays and be the permanent home of the StarTran transit system administrative offices. The new location improves StarTran operational efficiency, enhances rider comfort, customer service, and provides room for future growth, Elliott said. Rider amenities include indoor and outdoor waiting areas, electric scooters, BikeLNK bikes, indoor restrooms, and more.

“As we roll out the Center’s design and move forward with construction, our team is committed to engaging our community members every step of the way. This includes ongoing efforts such as door-to-door outreach, neighborhood association engagement, and an upcoming public open house,” Elliott said.

Joining Mayor Gaylor Baird and Elliott at the news conference were Carla Cosier, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Assistant Director of Transit; Emily Deeker, StarTran Advisory Board Chair and rider; and City Councilperson Bennie Shobe.

Cosier announced StarTran technology upgrades that include 48 new solar-powered touch screens at bus stops throughout Lincoln which offer the RideLNK application, and 67 video screens now available on StarTran fixed-route buses. The kiosks and on-bus screens provide updates on bus arrival times, route changes, and other helpful information that can also be found on the RideLNK mobile app.

“With these innovations along with the planned multi-modal transportation center, we’re not just improving your transit experience – we’re transforming it,” Cosier said.

Deeker said the amenities offered by the transportation center and bus stop upgrades, which include 40 new benches, may boost interest in public transportation.

“We appreciate LTU’s ongoing efforts through the years to develop a central hub for all things transit that ensures the growing success of this sustainable transportation option,” Deeker said. “I have no doubt the planned amenities and advanced technology already being incorporated will continue to elevate the bus system as more and more people choose transit.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird reminded residents about an open house Thursday, March 28, regarding StarTran’s Multi-modal Transportation Center project. The event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the “F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” Street. Residents are also invited to fill out a comment form at lincoln.ne.gov/TransitCenter.

Members of the StarTran team will be available at the open house to answer questions and offer information related to the Multi-modal Transportation Center schedule. No formal presentation is planned.

The City expects to select a contractor in late 2024 and anticipates construction to be complete in 2027. The new center will cost about $32.2 million. In 2022, StarTran received a $23.6 million federal RAISE grant, made possible by the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to design and build the new multimodal transportation center. The cost of the facility includes the federal grant of $23.6 million, the value of the land estimated at $8.3 million, and an additional $841,963 in local funding – a combination of General Funds and StarTran reappropriated and Capital Improvement Program funds.

Thursday’s news conference was the fourth in a series of five Grow the Great Life Week events March 25 to 29. Each day, Mayor Gaylor Baird and community partners will highlight City achievements and initiatives designed to strengthen the economy, grow the workforce, support local businesses, and enhance overall quality of life in Lincoln.

For more information on the open house or the Multi-modal Transportation Center, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MMTC.