Driver Killed In South Lincoln Head On Collission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on 70th Street south of Pine Lake Road on Tuesday.
According to officials, LSO was dispatched along with the Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Hickman Fire and Rescue and Southeast Fire and Rescue to a two-vehicle crash at around 1:25 p.m.
LSO said the initial investigation revealed that the two vehicles involved were traveling in opposite directions on S. 70th Street and collided head-on. The driver of one vehicle was transported to Bryan Health West Campus for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Bryan Health West Campus where they were pronounced deceased.
The Lancaster County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Seatbelts were in use by the surviving driver of the crash. Seatbelts were not in use by the driver pronounced deceased .
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate the details of the crash. Release of names are pending notification of next of kin.