Driver Sober Or Get Pulled Over Results

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

(KFOR NEWS January 4. 2023) The Lincoln Police Department conducted its ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign December 1, 2022, through January 1, 2023, coinciding with the nationwide campaign conducted December 16, 2022, through January 1, 2023. Officers conducted high visibility traffic enforcement and took a zero-tolerance approach to drivers under the influence of alcoholic liquor and/or drugs.

During this project, the Lincoln Police Department made 99 DWI/DUI arrests, an increase of 6.5% as compared to 2021.

• 28 arrests (28%) were the result of a motor vehicle crash investigation.

• 10 arrests were for drug impairment (DRE) offenses.

• 13 people under the age of 21 were arrested for DUI.

• 8 felony DUI arrests.

• 10 people were arrested for a 2nd offense.

• 6 people were arrested for a 3rd offense.

• 2 people were arrested for a 4th offense.

• The highest BAC test was .282.

• The average BAC test was .162.

• There were 9 refusals and 2 blood draws.

Funding for this project was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO).

