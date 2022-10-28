Drivers Urged to Avoid Portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway UNL football and volleyball traffic will be affected

Lincoln, NE (October 28, 2022) North Antelope Valley Parkway between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street is reduced to two lanes while Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) inspects a bridge damaged by fire. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.

Digital signs will alert traffic. Recommended detours include North 27th Street, I-180 and North First Street. Recommended routes for football and volleyball traffic include:

Football traffic priority routes

I-80/Highway 77 (from west) – Take exit 397, follow Hwy. 77 south, take the Rosa Parks Way exit east, and follow South 10th Street into downtown

Highway 77 (from south) – Take the Rosa Parks Way exit east, and follow South 10th Street into downtown

I-80/Cornhusker Hwy. (from east) – Take exit 409, follow Cornhusker Hwy. and turn south on State Fair Park Drive and continue west on Salt Creek Roadway

I-80/I-180 – Take exit 401a, merge onto I-180 south, then merge onto Ninth Street. Expect delays using this route.

Volleyball traffic priority routes

Use State Fair Park Drive/Salt Creek Roadway

Northbound Antelope Valley Parkway to Military Road to Bob Devaney Sports Center

North 14th Street/Antelope Valley Parkway will have one lane open to traffic. Expect delays using this route.

LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work.