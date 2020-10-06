Early Tuesday Morning Fire Causes Damage at Lincoln Tattoo Shop
Lincoln Fire and Rescue (Courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
A fire inside a basement wall of The Rabbit Hole Tattoo is being investigated as possible arson, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. Firefighters were dispatched to the business near 48th and Madison Streets around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for a reported fire.
They found the flames inside the wall in the basement where it was quickly extinguished and confined to the basement.
Fire officials estimated damage at about $47,000 an the fire is being investigated as an arson. No one was hurt.