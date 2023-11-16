Educational Partnership Announced Between NWU and Northeast Community College

Darrin Good, president of Nebraska Wesleyan University, and Leah Barrett, president of Northeast Community College, sign an articulation agreement Thursday morning at Union 73 on the Northeast campus. (Courtesy of Northeast Community College)

NORFOLK–(KFOR Nov. 16)–Nebraska Wesleyan University has entered into an agreement that brings Northeast Community College out of Norfolk into the Pathways Scholarship Program, that partners NWU with community colleges to open more doors toward completing a bachelor’s degree.

The program includes financial benefits, including a $22,000 scholarship to every admitted Northeast CC student to NWU’s undergraduate program. They must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours at NECC to be eligible for consideration into the Pathways Scholarship, which also includes six other schools.

“We are thrilled to have this agreement and the opportunities in presents to our students,” said Amanda Nipp, Northeast vice president of student services. “Obtaining a four-year degree is the right pathway for a significant number of our graduates, and having an outstanding institution like Nebraska Wesleyan University on board opens new doors. And with Wesleyan offering tuition assistance for qualified students, it presents a more affordable approach to obtain a bachelor’s degree.”

Since 2017, 126 students have transferred more than 1,737 Northeast credits to apply toward completing their NWU degree. In addition to the Pathways and PTK Scholarships, NWU offers the Access NWU Scholarship in which all Pell-eligible students pay $0 in tuition at NWU.

Nipp said education continues to evolve, and students each have their own individual pathways to obtain their education goals. While transferring to a private college from a community college at one time might have been the road less traveled, it is now becoming relatively common.

Among the private colleges that have articulation agreements with Northeast are Doane College, Bellevue University, Concordia College, College of Saint Mary, Midland Lutheran College, Hastings College and York College.