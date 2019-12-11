Electrical Fire Damages Bedroom in Central Lincoln Home
Lincoln Fire and Rescue (Courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 11)–A fire does $40,000 damage to a home at 26th and “K” early Wednesday and sent one person to the hospital. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist says three people were able to get out of the house, one of them taken by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Several extension cords were hooked up around the home and Crist says the fire was electrical in nature. Damage estimates are at $40,000, with the fire damage contained to a first floor bedroom.