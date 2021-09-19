Emergency Crews Respond To House Fire North of Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 19)–Fire departments from four rural communities battled a house fire early Sunday morning just north of Lincoln, which left the home a total loss.
Raymond Rural Fire, along with Waverly, Ceresco and Valparaiso fire crews were called to the home in the 5800 block of Waverly Road, just east of U.S. Highway 77 around 7:30am.
Raymond Fire safety officer Jerod Starr told KFOR News just outside the scene they saw the home fully involved in fire when they arrived. Starr added they could see heavy smoke from a mile away.
No one was inside the house at the time and the fire was under control about 30 to 45 minutes into the incident. Starr said they had to fight the fire defensively.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze. No reports of any injuries.
