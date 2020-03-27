Endangered Missing Advisory For 16 Year Old
(KFOR NEWS March 27, 2020) An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of 16 year old, Patrick Haney, Jr.
The Boystown Police Department is attempting to locate, Patrick L. Haney, Jr., a 16 years old, black male, approximately 5’ 6″ tall, approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and wearing a yellow sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes. Haney is missing from the 200 block of Maher Drive, Boys Town, Nebraska, and last seen at 11:00 pm on March 26, 2020. Haney suffers from a serious medical condition that could be life threatening.
If you have any information, please call 911, or contact the Boystown Police Department at 800-835-1468 immediately.
