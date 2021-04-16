Ex-wife of Lincoln Man Calls Police About Him Downloading Child Pornography
David Robison (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 16)–A Lincoln man involved in a child pornography case turned himself in this week, according to Lincoln Police.
On Thursday morning, 51-year-old David Robison arrived at the Lancaster County Jail and faces child pornography charges. According to police, a woman contacted them on March 4 about being concerned her ex-husband was accessing child porn and indicated that software was downloaded on his computer that gives updates about content. She said she received a report containing images that looked like child pornography.
Police say the pictures contained girls under the age of 18. A search warrant was served on Robison’s east Lincoln home and several devices were seized, where 117 pictures of child pornography were found.
Investigators say there was no evidence Robison was producing the child pornography or that any of the victims were from the Lincoln area.