Fire Crews Remain at the Scene of a Large Grass Fire in SW Lancaster County

The scene at one of Sunday afternoon's grass fires in southern Lancaster County. (Dale Johnson/KFOR News)

PRINCETON–(KFOR Oct. 23)–Fire crews have been able to confine a large grass fire in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County, as of 9pm Sunday.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators say the fire is confined to SW 86th to SW 100th Street from West Panama Road in SW Lancaster County to Apple Road in northwestern Gage County. Firefighters from 18 different departments have been involved fighting the flames and will remain in the area through the overnight.

Avoiding the area is strongly recommended and any displaced residents should not return home for now.

Red Cross and Salvation Army on site at Lincoln Southwest High school, the newly announced evacuation center for those affected by the fires this evening. Please go to @lswhs if you need a place to evacuate to. pic.twitter.com/YZXSiE3vEt — KFOR Radio (@KFORRADIO) October 23, 2022

Early Sunday afternoon, grass fires were reported in the south part of Lancaster County. One was reported south and west of Firth, moving very rapidly to the north. As of 6pm Sunday that fire has been contained. No reported structures were destroyed.

The second fire was reported in the area of SW 86th and West Gage Road, which is the Lancaster/Gage County line, rapidly moving north. Around 2:45pm, Hallam Fire was requesting deputies begin evacuating residents in the path of the fire.

In a news release, LSO said many fire departments have responded to assist in fighting the fires. Three residences are known to have been destroyed. KFOR News initially learned that was in the area of the 9200 block of West Princeton Road, but has not been officially verified.

The Emergency Management Operations Center has been activated and the Lancaster County Board issued an Emergency Declaration at approximately 6pm.

Farmers in that area were asked to turn on their center pivot irrigation systems to help ease the spread of the grass fire. Any residents displaced by the wildfires have been receiving assistance from the Red Cross and Salvation Army at emergency shelter inside Lincoln Southwest High School. The Lancaster Event Center offered up shelter for farm animals that had to be evacuated from farms in the impacted area.

One firefighter suffered serious injuries, and one suffered minor injuries, unknown on their condition or which department they are with. More details are expected to be released Monday morning at the daily LPD/Sheriff/LFR media briefing.